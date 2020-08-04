AS restrictions around lockdown continue to ease, pubs, restaurants and cafes have begun to open indoors for the first time since March.

Strict social distancing measures are in place as well as hand sanitising stations and rules for each individual venue.

We asked you, our readers, whether you have already been out to the pub, to eat or for a cup of coffee since yesterday's changes, and how you found it. We were given mixed responses with a lot of readers across Gwent choosing to continue to stay in but those who went out were pleased overall with their experience.

Here we provide some of your experiences as you ventured out

Vanessa Jones went to the Handpost in Risca Road, Newport, and was very pleased. She said: “It felt well organised and safe. Will go again. Staff were great and it was lovely to have food prepared and cooked for us.”

Nigel Fleming went to McCann’s in Newport. He said: “It was great. Awesome service. Smiley people, very clean and a safe environment.”

Another reader who did not want to be named was pleased with the way the Risca Workingmen’s Top Club have handled the situation. They said: “The setup is good, there is a one-way system with lots of sanitiser available. The toilets were two in only and the outside area and inside is set up to socially distance. There was a great atmosphere and the staff were wearing PPE too. Contactless payment is preferred which was great. They are also doing track and trace so you have to give your details at the bar.”

Linda Harris visited Boswells in Newport’s Kingsway Centre for lunch and found it was well organised and there was following of the distance and hygiene rules. She said: “It was really enjoyable to be able to eat there again. Made things seem a bit more normalised. I do think we should still have a choice to pay by either cash or card and not be told which payment has to be used.”

Georgina Herbert went to Toby Carvery in Caerphilly yesterday with her family. She said: “The staff were so friendly and the guidelines were easy to follow. Just before they take you to your seats you sanitise your hands, then they take your drinks orders. You still get the refill drinks but they will refill for you. You are then told when you can get up and get your food. You can have as much vegetables and gravy as you want, they just serve you instead of you serving yourself. They did a fantastic job. It was my grandparents first day out since lockdown and they felt safe."

Another couple who wish to remain anonymous went to Toby Carvery at the Coldra. They echoed Ms Herbert’s sentiments saying: “It was very well laid out, they ask you to sanitise when you go in, they put the food on your plate but you just ask for however much you want, and they do the refill drinks for you. We felt very comfortable throughout.”

Do you have any experiences of visiting a Gwent pub, restaurant or café? Let us know by filling out the form https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/qrmownbQ/