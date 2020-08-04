THE Newport branch of national chain The Range has raised hundreds for the NHS.
The Range’s 175 branches across the UK – including Newport – have raised a collective £51,479.56 which will be given to the NHS.
The Newport store itself raised £292.54.
MORE NEWS:
- 160 Gwent council and health board staff doing contact tracing
- Newport woman endangered lives by setting her flat on fire
- GCSE textbooks for Caerphilly students in £300,000 investment
Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “I think our customers will be proud to learn that we have raised a collective £51,479.56 to help our valued and loved National Health Service. I am extremely proud of the effort our store staff have put in to achieve this, as well as keeping our social distancing measures in place.”
The chain has raised the amount throughout the Covid-19 pandemic while ensuring that their staff and customers are kept safe by putting social distancing measures in place throughout their stores, hand sanitising stations and contactless payments have also been put in place.