THE A4043 road is currently closed both ways at Cwmavon - between Pontypool and Blaenavon - following a crash.
The closure runs between Llanover Road in Cwmavon and the Prince Street junction in Blaenavon.
Traffic is coping well, but diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
