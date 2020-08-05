THE latest plans for a new business district between Newport and Cardiff which could support up to 6,000 jobs will be unveiled today.

Measuring 90,000sqm, the Cardiff Hendre Lakes development – which includes the planned Cardiff Parkway railway station – aims to bring connectivity, jobs and investment to South Wales.

The development, to the south of St Mellons Business Park, is seen as vital to the growth of the Cardiff Capital Region.

A five-week consultation starts today (Wednesday) ahead of planning applications being submitted to Newport City Council and Cardiff Council.

MORE NEWS:

Nigel Roberts, chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said: “Set between Newport and Cardiff, Hendre Lakes will be a high-quality business district that supports the growth ambitions of the Cardiff Capital Region and up to 6,000 jobs.

Artist's impression looking north along Faendre reen showing wildlife corridors

Artist's impression of Main Park during wet weather

“At the heart of the development is Cardiff Parkway, a new mainline railway station that will welcome up to 800,000 passengers a year, connecting into the South Wales Metro, as well as other major UK cities.

“The station will also enable people to access new employment opportunities in other areas of South Wales and beyond, particularly nearby communities who currently have poor and limited access to public transport.

“Our proposals aim to create a key asset for the area, delivering a range of benefits, including new jobs, better transport and enhanced green spaces, for the local community and wider region.”

Following public engagement last year, key features of the proposals include creating a new, accessible public space known as Main Park to connect St Mellons and the new development.

Artist’s impression of station exterior

Artist's impression of Main Park during dry weather

The plans also include retaining reens and creating new connections for walkers and cyclists from neighbouring communities to get to and from the development and Cardiff Parkway station which will serve it.

An enhanced biodiversity area and an improved reen network for wildlife to mitigate “any disturbance and loss caused by the development” is also proposed.

There will also be a new vehicle access created from the dual carriageway section of Cypress Drive direct to the station and a transport interchange next to Cardiff Parkway station.

Mr Roberts added: “Our proposals are for a sustainable, well-connected and safe development.

“This unique development will bring investment to the region, create new employment opportunities, and connect people to a historic landscape.”

The consultation runs until September 9. Find out more by visiting cardiffhendrelakes.com