A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM GOWARD, 20, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit in Cwmbran.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MICHAEL SOPER, 27, of Vaughan Williams Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

KARYS HUGH, 21, of Williams Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was fined £76 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

STACEY GOUGH, 33, of East Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was fined £80 after she admitted common assault by spitting on her victim.

She was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

SAMANTHA BOLTON, 26, of Ward Close, Newport, was made the subject of an eight-week electronically-monitored curfew, between the hours of 8pm and 8am, and a two-year restraining order after she admitted harassment.

She must also pay a £90 surcharge.

MICHAEL ROSS GETTINGS, 32, of Hood Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £88 surcharge.

GABRIELLE BERNADETTE REES, 24, of Adrian Boult Green, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £88 surcharge.

JARED HOLLOWAY, 43, of The Moorings, Newport, was fined £80 after he admitted resisting a constable and a public order offence.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

PAUL ANDREW GERRY, 37, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing coffee from Sainsbury’s and steaks from Tesco.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

RAYHAN AHMED, 22, of Cyril Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MUSTAPHA BOUINID, 53, of Commercial Road, Newport was fined £80 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.