TORFAEN residents are being encouraged to share their memories from growing up as part of a video project for National Play Day today.

Celebrating children’s right to play, this is also a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

Torfaen Play Service is looking to compile people’s memories of playing growing up, and if there are any places in particular people would go in the county borough when playing with friends.

READ MORE:

Residents are being asked to send in a short video clip introducing themselves at the beginning, then reminiscing about a play memory, talking about the importance of play for children and young people, or remembering playful places in Torfaen.

Play Service manager Julian Davenne said: “Across the provisions we are running, the children attending will be joining in a range of National Play Day activities on site.

“On our social media we will be sharing play resources and tips all day.

“We are also sharing videos of councillors, officers and playworkers sharing their play memories. There will also be local officers talking about the importance of play and playful places in Torfaen.

“My fondest play memory is playing in the brook in a pair of wellies at the age of eight and building dens in wooded areas, I learned so much about the environment around me.”

Anyone who would like to see their video featured should send it to julian.davenne@torfaen.gov.uk or to ‘Chwarae Torfaen Play’ on Facebook.

The council has also teamed up with local partners to provide free play packs for children.

Free play packs will be given out to children in Pontypool and Cwmbran for National Play Day. Picture: Torfaen Council.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen’s Executive Member for Education, said he hoped families would join the fun.

“Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold any large community events however we really want families to join the fun and there are many different ways for everyone to get involved in play,” he said

“Families can pick up a box from outside the café area of the Pontypool Active Living Centre from 11am to 2pm.

“Play packs can also be picked up from the Cwmbran Community Council office today.”