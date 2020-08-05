FOUR people in Ebbw Vale are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Riverside neighbours netted the windfall when NP23 5PB was announced as the daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery yesterday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a great surprise for our winners! I’m thrilled for them and I hope this news has made their day”.
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Depaul which has received over £10.8million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Depaul is a nationwide charity for youth homelessness, it works to tackle the immediate long-term effects of homelessness and provide safe and stable futures for young people.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can now apply for funding.
