AS SCHOOL summer holidays begin and lockdown restriction begin to ease, parents are being asked to remind their children of the dangers of building sites.
Health and safety advisor at housing provider Bron Afon, James Davies, said: “Children are often attracted to the noise, vehicles and materials on a building site but are unaware of the dangers that await them.
“Each site has its dangers, some dangers are visible and some are hidden. For example, we can all see the dangers of big cranes or diggers at work, but the underground and chemical dangers are harder to spot. All of the people and contractors that work on our construction sites are specially trained and also informed of any dangers that they may encounter in their day to day work.
“If you know anyone who works on a construction site, please speak to them and ask them to explain to your children the dangers they might find on a building site and why it is important to stay away.”
Bron Afon is building homes across the borough of Torfaen and have plans to build 450 more by 2023.