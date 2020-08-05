A NEW 'Tik Tok-style' feature is to launch on Instagram later this month.

The feature will allow users to create fun and engaging video content via Instagram stories, and will be rolled out to 50 countries around the world.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels enables users to create and share short video clips, similar to competitor app TikTok.

The new addition has been dubbed a “video remix feature” by Instagram, allowing users to record a 15-second clip that is set to a background of music.

Users can select music from a huge library of songs, or choose their own audio.

As well as adding music, the new feature will include a variety of video editing tools, including a library of video effects and filters, text tools and a selection of Instagram stickers.

Users can also use a video countdown feature, which gives you between three and ten seconds to prepare before recording starts, as well as the option to adjust the speed of videos.

When recording, users can choose to film video clips live on the spot, or upload and edit from their camera roll.

Once created, the videos can then be added to Instagram stories, or shared more permanently on a user’s main feeds. It is also possible to share them privately via the app’s direct messaging feature.

Much like TikTok, Instagram Reels will allow users to borrow and remix audio from other people’s videos, and will see the most popular videos go viral in it’s “Feature Reels” section.

When will the feature be available?

The Reels feature was first launched in Brazil in November last year and later expanded to France and Germany in June, followed by India in July.

It is due to be rolled out in more than 50 other countries around the world in August, according to NBC.

A confirmed date for its release, along with the full list of countries where it will be available, has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be up and running in a matter of weeks.

The US, UK, Japan and Mexico are among the countries where the new feature will be launched.

Users can access Reels via a new icon at the bottom of their screen in Instagram and will be able to post to the main feed or Instagram Explore for public accounts.