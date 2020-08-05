AIRLINES across the UK including easyJet, Jet2, TUI and Ryanair have shared the latest rules on children wearing face masks while onboard.

Families may now be heading abroad for a week or two in the sun during the summer holidays - with many getting used to wearing face masks when navigating their way through the airport and while on the plane.

But do children have to wear face masks on flights? Here’s what you need to know.

MORE NEWS:

Where do I need to wear a face mask?

Face masks became compulsory to wear on public transport in England on June 15, and then mandatory in shops in England, including clothing stores and supermarkets, from July 24.

on June 15, and then mandatory in shops in England, including clothing stores and supermarkets, from July 24. In Scotland , face coverings became compulsory on public transport on June 22 and in shops on July 10.

, face coverings became compulsory on public transport on June 22 and in shops on July 10. In Northern Ireland, face coverings became mandatory on public transport on July 10, and the same rule came into effect in Wales from July 27.

Children under 11, those who can't wear a covering without suffering severe distress, or who have difficulty using one due to a physical or mental disability, are exempt from wearing face coverings.

However, rules vary when it comes to air travel, with different airlines having their own stipulations on the ages at which children need to wear a mask.

Do children have to wear face masks on planes?

Airlines have differing rules when it comes to children wearing masks.

Easyjet said: “In line with the guidance, all passengers including children aged six and over will be required to wear a mask.”

However, if you are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons then you will be exempt from doing so.

This is “as long as you have a medical exemption letter from a doctor stating that you cannot wear a face mask (which must be available on request for airport staff and crew to see) and also that you are fit to fly.”

If you are flying with Ryanair, then children under 12 do not need to wear face masks.

Again, if you suffer from a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face mask then “you are exempted from the face mask obligation on provision of a medical certificate attesting your condition.”

Jet2 states that “everyone needs to wear a face mask at all times while travelling, apart from children under six years old and people that can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.”

The current advice from British Airways says: “We require all customers to wear a face mask at all times in the airport and on board. As a guide, a face mask could last up to four hours, so please make sure that you bring enough for the duration of your trip.”

Travellers will also be asked to remove their face masks for any passport checks but will be advised to do so my members of staff.

If travelling with TUI, then everyone over the age of six years old needs to wear a face mask during their flight.

The tour operator asks that you bring your own masks, which you will need to change every four hours.

However, if you have a medical condition which exempts you from wearing a mask, then you won’t need to.

What are the exemptions?

Gov.uk explains that you do not need to wear a face covering if you have a legitimate reason not to.

This includes:

not being able to put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability

if putting on, wearing or removing a face covering will cause you severe distress

if you are travelling with or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading to communicate

to avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to yourself or others

to avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm, and you do not have a face covering with you

to eat or drink if reasonably necessary

in order to take medication

if a police officer or other official requests you remove your face covering

What have the World Health Organisation (WHO) said?

Wearing a face covering doesn’t mean that hygiene measures, and social distancing where possible, shouldn’t be carried out.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) explains: “Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against Covid-19.

“You should also maintain a minimum physical distance of at least one metre from others, frequently clean your hands and avoid touching your face and mask.”