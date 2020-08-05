POLICE are appealing for information following a crash in Blaenau Gwent.
Gwent Police would like anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of a three-vehicle crash on King Street, Brynmawr at 5pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 4, to contact the force.
If you have any information, contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels and use the log number 2000280347.