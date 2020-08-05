THE Co-op have issued an urgent recall on their own brand Sliced Curly Kale because packs may contain thistle.
The supermarket chain says the possible presence of thistle (spiky weeds) makes the product unsafe to eat.
Here's more details about the product affected.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drink and drug drivers banned
- Is this the right prescription for the NHS in Wales this winter?
- Caldicot woman in Beirut tells of devastating explosion
Co-op Sliced Curly Kale
- Pack size: 160g
- Best before: All dates between August 4 and 11, 2020
A picture of the product is below.
What have the Food Standards Agency said?
In a statement, the FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.
"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials.
"Alternatively contact Co-operative Food careline on 0800 0686 727 or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk."
Comments are closed on this article.