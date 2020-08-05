THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 3,500 members across Gwent sharing tips, tricks and some amazing photos every day. We’ve had some incredible submissions lately – here are some of the latest pictures posted in the club.

Pontsticill Reservoir, by Catherine Mayo

A common blue butterfly captured by Claire Connor

Sunset at Pontypool, by Fatma Richards

Sunshine over Blaina, by Ian A Fewings

At the Seawall, by Joe Guard

Canadian geese making their way through Blaenavon, by Leanne Preece

Linda Powell – The Severn Bridge

Newport Transporter Bridge, by Richard Morgan

Taken by Roger Fuller in Newport’s Beechwood Park