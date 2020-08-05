BARRY Island has seen an impromptu visit from royalty today, Wednesday, August 5.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate were spotted by daytrippers arriving on Paget Road before going to the rear of the Western Shelter.
They were greeted by Island Leisure owners, Hilary and Andrew Phillips who took them into the amusement arcade.
The premises is best known to Gavin & Stacey fans as the home of Nessa's Slots.
The royal couple also chatted to visitors at the seaside resort.