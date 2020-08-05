A PONY has been rescued from Gelligaer Common after RSPCA officers found it with a "very nasty" untreated abscess.
The injured pony had to be sedated using a tranquiliser dart before the RSPCA could remove it from the common.
The animal – which was not microchipped – is now in the care of the animal welfare charity.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drink and drug drivers banned
- Is this the right prescription for the NHS in Wales this winter?
- Caldicot woman in Beirut tells of devastating explosion
Officers now want to find out why the injured pony was left on common with the untreated hoof abscess, and anyone with information should contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line.
"This skewbald stallion has a very nasty untreated abscess on his hoof, which required urgent attention," RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said.
"Safely taking this stallion from Gelligaer Common was a complex, multi-agency operation, and we're grateful to Redwings, The British Horse Society and Caerphilly council for their support.
"If anyone has any information about this pony, we urge them to contact us on 0300 123 8018. We're hopeful information may help detect an owner, or explain why this equine was found on the common with an abscess in such urgent need of treatment."