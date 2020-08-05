THERE have been no new reported cases of coronavirus in Gwent today.
This leaves the total number of confirmed cases at 2,749, although figures are likely to be higher.
Across Wales, there have been 14 new cases recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 17,374.
Two people have died in Wales with coronavirus as a cause.
Across Wales, here are the locations of the new confirmed cases:
- Denbighshire: 2
- Flintshire: 2
- Wrexham: 6
- Cardiff: 1
- Vale of Glamorgan: 2
- Carmarthenshire: 1