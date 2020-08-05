AT LEAST 50 jobs will be cut at a delivery depot in Ebbw Vale, the Unite trade union has revealed.

After talks, 13 jobs at the Tradeteam site will be saved, with Ebbw Vale becoming an "outstation" and other work being transferred to Swansea, the union added.

The firm had originally planned to close the Blaenau Gwent site, and began a 45-day consultation period with employees in May.

Tradeteam, which distributes drinks to pubs and breweries, is a part of international logistics firm DHL.

The company has also decided to close its depot in Sheffield next Friday, with the loss of around 200 more jobs.

Dave Gunter, Unite's regional officer, said the union was "astonished" by the Ebbw Vale job cuts.

The site, on the town's Festival Drive, was "a profitable depot with a dedicated workforce", he said, adding: "We regard it as an unnecessary and immoral move to axe more than 50 jobs.

“However, due to the tireless work of the Unite reps and local management, we were able to salvage 13 full time jobs, by turning it into an outstation, with the transfer of some additional work to the Swansea depot, which may generate additional jobs and provide longer-term security for those currently employed.

“This, of course, is no consolation to those loyal employees, many with long service history, who have been denied the right to continue to provide for their families in this current environment by the actions of the top bosses at DHL Tradeteam.

“I would also like to thank Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent; and Welsh Parliament MS Alun Davies and their teams for their assistance and support during our campaign to maintain the depot at Ebbw Vale.”

Tradeteam has been approached for comment.