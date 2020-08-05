A DANGEROUS driver who sped through a built-up residential area at more than 80mph was only stopped after police halted him by using two stinger devices.

As the tyres of Daniel Wynne’s car were deflating, sparks flew from the wheels while he continued his escape attempt.

The high-speed chase only ended when the defendant, who had passengers in the silver Renault Megane, crashed into a barrier, prosecutor Meirion Davies.

When he was arrested, Wynne, 35, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, confessed to the police he had taken Valium.

He was jailed and banned for more than five years after a judge told him he had a “flagrant disregard for the rules of the road”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he is still subject to the licence conditions of an Imprisonment for Public Protection sentence for wounding with intent from 2007.

Mr Davies said Wynne was first spotted by the police on the A469 near the Cedar Tree roundabout in Caerphilly just before 3am on June 30.

The uninsured defendant ran a red light before he took officers on a three-minute pursuit through the town.

The prosecutor said the police found it hard to keep up with the defendant when they themselves were travelling more than 80mph.

Wynne pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The defendant has 22 previous convictions for 63 offences which include a firearms offence and theft.

Ed Mitchard, representing Wynne, asked the court to give his client full credit for his early guilty pleas.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “Police pursued you driving at a high speed in a built-up area.

“You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and the safety of others.”

Wynne was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for five years and five months.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.