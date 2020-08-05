BBC Radio 1 is to launch a new schedule from September 1 - after making its daytime shows longer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what you need to know.

What will the new schedule look like?

The new schedule will see the breakfast show with Greg James move to a new time slot of 7am-10.30am on Monday-Thursday.

It previously aired from 6.30am to 10am and during the height of the crisis it ran from 7am to 11am.

In the new schedule, Clara Amfo’s show will move to 10.30am-1pm, followed by Scott Mills from 1pm-3.30pm and Nick Grimshaw from 3.30pm-6pm.

Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac will move forward an hour to a new 6pm-8pm slot and the Hottest Record in the World feature will move from 7.30pm to the start of the show at 6pm.

A new show, Radio 1’s Future Artists with Jack Saunders, will air Monday-Wednesday from 10pm-midnight with a focus on supporting music from artists at the beginning of their careers.

When did it change earlier this year - and why?

The BBC announced in March it was changing the Radio 1 schedule to include four longer shows between 4am and 7pm rather than the usual five, meaning a small number of presenters would rotate each week.

What have Radio 1 bosses said?

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “As a station it’s important we evolve along with the changing needs of our young listeners and I’m pleased to be able to introduce some important changes to the schedule with that in mind as we return to an on-air format that our listeners know and love.

“A new time slot for Radio 1 Breakfast means we can bring Greg’s trademark brand of light-hearted entertainment to as many young people as possible, while bringing our evening schedule an hour earlier means we can do even more to support new music and breaking new UK artists.”

What is the new schedule?

Monday-Thursday

4-7am: Radio 1’s Early Breakfast with Adele Roberts

7-10.30am: Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

10.30am-1pm: Clara Amfo

1-3.30pm: Scott Mills

3.30-6pm: Nick Grimshaw

6-8pm: Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac

8-10pm: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie

10pm-midnight: Mon-Wed: Radio 1’s Future Artists with Jack Saunders

Thu: Radio 1’s Indie Show with Jack Saunders

midnight-2am: Mon: Radio 1’s Drum & Bass Show with Rene LaVice

Tue: Annie Nightingale presents…

Wed: Benji B

Thu: Radio 1’s Soundsystem with Toddla T

Friday

4-6.30am: Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast with Arielle Free

6.30-7am: Best New Pop with Mollie King

7-10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am-1pm: Jordan North

1-3pm: Dev

3-4pm: Radio 1’s Party Anthems

4-6pm: The Official Chart on Radio 1 with Scott Mills

6-8pm: Radio 1’s Dance Party with Annie Mac

8-10pm: Danny Howard

10pm-midnight: Pete Tong

midnight-2am: Radio 1’s Essential Mix

Saturday

5-6am: The Happy Hour from Radio 1

6-7am: Radio 1 Anthems

7-10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am-1pm: Jordan North

1-4pm: Dev

4-7pm: Radio 1’s Dance Anthems with MistaJam

7-9pm: 1Xtra’s Takeover with DJ Target

9-11pm: 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver

11pm-1am: Diplo and Friends

1-3am: Radio 1’s Classic Essential Mix

Sunday

5-7am: Radio 1’s Wind Down/Radio 1’s Chillout Anthems

7-10am: Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Matt and Mollie

10-11am: Radio 1 Anthems

11am-1pm: Jordan North

1-4pm: Dev

4-6pm: Radio 1’s Life Hacks

6-7pm: The Official Chart: First Look on Radio 1

7-9pm: Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart

9-11pm: Radio 1's Rock Show with Daniel P Carter

11pm-12.30am: BBC Introducing on Radio 1 with Huw Stephens

12.30-1am: BBC Introducing Dance with Jaguar