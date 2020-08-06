A RISCA man has completed a marathon effort in aid of funding research into Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
James Jones, 40, who took up running as a way to improve his fitness, took on the challenge of running 100 miles in 30 days after seeing the idea on Facebook.
He said: “I decided to do something that was challenging to keep me motivated on the days when I didn’t want to go and run.”
He added: “I wanted to raise money for a charity that was close to my heart and I see a lot of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s in my job as part of an occupational therapy team.”
James Jones and Tom Crandon reaching the end of their five miles - finishing the 100 mile challenge for Mr Jones
For the final five miles, he was joined by friend Tom Crandon, who ran in memory of his grandfather-in-law Brian Middleton, who died two weeks ago.
Michael Middleton (L) and James Jones with Alzhiemer's shirt in memory of Mr Middleton's grandfather Brian
The pair crossed the finish line yesterday afternoon to cheers from family and friends.
Currently, Mr Jones has raised £779 for the Alzheimer's Society. Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-jones67