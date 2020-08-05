Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At Reviewed, we want to help you find not only the best products but the best products at the best prices. Today we found some amazing deals on the Bodum coffee makers, Anker torches, Philips shavers, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, and Crocs.

Save up to 33%: Philips OneBlade and OneBlade Pro Hybrid Stubble Trimmer and Shavers

Credit: Philips

The hugely popular and versatile Philips OneBlade is a rare all-in-one device that largely fulfils its promise. The water-resistant trimmer is powerful and portable and features a rechargeable battery that promises 40 minutes usage off a single charge. While the trimmer performs well as a beard trimmer and hair trimmer and can even be used as a body hair trimmer with the right attachments. However, where it really excels is as an electric razor. The dual-sided blades shave close but not close enough to agitate the skin, making it an ideal choice for any gents out there who suffer from sensitive skin and razor burn.

The Philips OneBlade is currently on sale at Amazon for £33.33, that’s £16.66 of the original price of £49.99. The Pro version of the OneBlade is also on sale for £62.99, which is £27 off the original price of £89.99. The increased price does come with a few welcome additions, the Pro has a more powerful battery, a digital battery percentage display, and comes with a charging dock. It also features an adjustable 14-length attachment so you can adjust your shaving style on the fly. One thing worth keeping in mind is that both OneBlade versions only come with a 2-pin style bathroom plug so you might need to purchase an adaptor if you plan to charge it elsewhere.

Save 15%: Anker Bolder LC90 LED Rechargeable Flashlight

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The Anker Bolder LC90 is an upgraded model from the LC40, which was the second-place pick in our roundup of the best portable torches. The LC40 is a tough little light that is waterproof, focusable, and very bright. The LC90 has the same design and features as the LC40, but with more power. Right now you can get this top-rated torch for £21.99, that’s £4 off the original price of £25.99

The LC90 output 900 lumens, meaning it’s nearly twice as bright as the LC40. It also uses a rechargeable battery rather than the expensive disposable lithium CR123A ones that many similar models use. You can charge the LC90 with the included USB cable, and simply leave it plugged in to make sure it is fully charged at all times. The flashlight gives you several hours of light on a single charge, but if the power is out for a long time and the battery runs out, you can swap the rechargeable 18650 battery out.

Save up 43%: Crocs footwear

Credit: Crocs

Looking for some comfy shoes to slip on at the beach or pool? Look no further than a pair of Crocs. These durable, water-friendly clogs are indispensable in the summer, and right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 43% on select styles and sizes—fan-favourites included.

Sure, they've gotten their fair share of hate over the years, but we here at Reviewed are complete Crocs converts, mainly due to their all-day comfort and convenience. Our trending editor, Amanda Tarlton, recently tested out the brand's Classic Realtree clogs (£28.49) and found them to be very roomy, supportive, easy to clean and surprisingly lightweight. She also praised how well they worked as water shoes thanks to the handy back strap. And, with thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon (not to mention a solid 4.8-star rating), you can be sure the masses would tend to agree.

Save 70%: Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

Credit: Oral-B

If you haven't upgraded to an electric toothbrush, now is a perfect time. Right now, you can get a whopping £160 off the highly-rated Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case and Smart Timer and instead of paying £229.99, get it for only £69.99. While we haven't tested this model, we're fans of the Oral-B electric toothbrush range, in particular the Oral-B Pro 3000.

Save up to 52%: Bodum French Press Coffee Makers and Vacuum Travel Mugs

Credit: Bodum

If you prefer to brew coffee at home but don’t want a large coffee machine taking up counter space, a French press is an excellent choice. The Bodum Brazil is one of the best French presses we've ever tested and it’s currently on sale for £19.99, that’s £9.01 off its original price of £29. The classic Bodum Chambord French Press which features a chrome-plated frame is currently on sale for £24.99, that’s £27.01 off the original price.

Along with the above French press coffee makers, a collection of highly-rated Bodum vacuum travel mugs are on sale. Both the black and white 0.35 L feature BPA-free materials and double-wall insulation to keep your cuppa hotter for longer. Both are on sale for £10.99.

