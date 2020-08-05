FURTHER easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on meetings between families and friends in Wales have been delayed until later this month.

Ministers have decided they wish "to provide new flexibilities" for people on the issue during the current review cycle for restrictions, First Minister Mark Drakeford told Senedd members today.

"But our discussions have recognized that this is the most risky of any easing of lockdown measures," he said.

"We have therefore decided to delay any decision on this until later in the cycle.

"Our aim remains to restore to people some of the freedoms they have had to forego in this part of their lives. We will only do so, however, if the public health case can be made."

The decision continues the 'softly softly approach adopted by the Welsh Government towards lockdown easing - and Mr Drakeford hinted there will be little room for manoeuvre during the next review cycle, beginning on August 21, given that schools in Wales are due to reopen in September.

"The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has warned there that easing the lockdown may already have reached its limits," said Mr Drakeford.

"Here in Wales we have taken a different, step by step approach, but on August 21 we will be only two weeks away from the reopening of schools in September.

"We will need to prioritise any headroom we may have at that point to ensure that this vitally important moment for our children and young people can be accomplished safely and successfully. There may be little scope to go beyond that in the next review.

"All of that will depend on the latest evidence on transmission later in August."

A key and imminent change in lockdown rules in Wales however, will be a strengthening of enforcement of coronavirus rules, through new powers to enable councils to close premises that are not complying.

"While the considerable majority of individuals and businesses are working hard keep us all safe, that is not true of all. Individuals who act as though the crisis was over run the direct risk of creating harm to others," said Mr Drakeford.

"That is not acceptable. It undermines the efforts which everyone else is making.

"As far as business is concerned, unlike other parts of the United Kingdom, our regulations place a direct responsibility on the person in charge of premises to take all reasonable measures to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

"Guidance has been agreed to clarify what that means in practice. Many businesses have invested time, energy and money to make sure that they can operate in a COVID-secure fashion.

"To support them, we will provide new powers to local authorities, to intervene quickly and decisively where that is not the case - this will include requiring premises to close if necessary.

"Regulations will be laid on Friday, and will come into force on Monday August 10."

The 'headroom' referred to by Mr Drakeford relates to the rate of coronavirus infection, the R number, which he said in Wales, "in the immediate run up to last week’s review... was estimated to be between 0.6 and 0.9".

"In a model published on Friday last, the R number for Wales was calculated as lower than for Scotland and England, although the lower the circulation of the virus, the more volatile the R number becomes, leading us to rely on a wider basket of indicators, including the results of testing," he added.

But, referencing the rising number of cases in countries across the globe, and the introduction of renewed local lockdown measures in parts of England, he warned: "Nobody should be under any illusion that this virus could not return rapidly and adversely here in Wales as well.

"And, to be clear, local spikes in coronavirus have been experienced, and continue to be experienced, here in Wales."