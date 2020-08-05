THE NEWPORT branch of the Danish retail store Flying Tiger will close it's doors for the final time later this month, the retailer has confirmed.
The store, which sells its own brand of Scandinavian design homeware goods, DIY and hobby supplies, quirky and unique items, and spices, will shut on Saturday, August 29.
Bosses at Flying Tiger said the closure had been planned "pre-Covid-19", as the Friars Walk store had been "unprofitable."
READ MORE:
- New business district between Newport and Cardiff 'will create 6,000 jobs'.
- DHL Tradeteam to axe 50 jobs at Ebbw Vale depot, union says.
- Full list: The British employers who made major job cuts since start of pandemic.
Michael Burke, managing director of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, UK & Ireland, said: “We can confirm that the store in Newport is planned to close and this was a scheduled closure pre-Covid-19 as the store has been unprofitable.
"[The] last day of trading is August 29.
"We continue to look for new opportunities and great locations in Wales, and hope to see our Newport customers in our other Welsh stores.”
It is not yet known how many staff are affected by the closure.
This comes almost exactly a year after Flying Tiger announced the closure of its other Gwent store, in Cwmbran, which then closed at the end of 2019.
The nearest Flying Tiger stores for Gwent shoppers will be in Cardiff, Bristol or Hereford.
Friars Walk have been contacted for a comment.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment