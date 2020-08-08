FROM bedsits to house shares and flats, how much will it cost you to rent the cheapest property on the market right now?
The average cost of renting a one bedroom flat in Newport is £499 compared to Westminster at £2,607 and Leeds at £657.00.
Here are the cheapest homes on Zoopla that you can rent on a shoestring budget:
£340 pcm
Room to rent - Oakfield Road, Newport NP20
This one bedroom rental is available with all bills included.
The property is within walking distance of Newport Train Station and amenities.
This room is available on a studio basis, advertised as including the kitchen, large double bedroom and living area with sofa.
For more information or to book a viewing visit the website.
£350 pcm
Room to rent - Godfrey Road, Newport NP20
This double bedroom is available with an ensuite with shower and toilet.
The room to rent is within a shared property behind Newport Train Station.
There is a shared kitchen and lounge.
For more information visit Zoopla.
£350 pcm
Room to rent - Harrow Road, Newport NP19
This double bedroom is available in a shared house with bills included.
The property has a communal kitchen and living area, two bathrooms and a 50 inch smart TV with a Netlix subscription.
For more information visit Zoopla.
£395 pcm
One bed flat - William Morris Drive, Newport NP19
This one bedroom flat is available in a residential location within Newport.
The property comprises of a hall, sitting room, fitted kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.
To book a viewing or for more information visit Zoopla.
£400 pcm
Room to rent - Dewsland Park, Newport NP20
This double bedroom is available to rent in a five bedroom two bathroom property.
The house is in walking distance to the train station and is described as being very close to the Royal Gwent Hospital.
The other tenants are young professionals and students are permitted to enquire about the rental.
For more information, visit Zoopla.