TORFAEN Libraries is extending its ‘Request and Collect’ service to also cover Blaenavon and Pontypool.
The service has proved popular in Cwmbran, with almost 4,000 books being loaned to residents in the first month after the launch of the service at the beginning of June.
From Monday, August 17, the service which has been operating from Cwmbran Library will be extended to Pontypool and Blaenavon Libraries.
Library members will be able to arrange a time slot to pick up books from Pontypool Library on Wednesdays and Fridays (between 10am and 3pm) and Saturday mornings (between 9am and 1pm), and from Blaenavon Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays (between 10am and 3pm).
To request specific titles, please take a look at the online library catalogue to browse the books which are available before requesting your books.
All requests for this service will still be taken at Cwmbran Library (by calling 01633 647676 or emailing cwmbran.library@torfaen.gov.uk, but your order will be passed to the relevant library to process. A member of staff will then contact you to arrange a pick up date and time for you to collect your books.