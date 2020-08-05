A 16-YEAR-OLD has gone missing in the Gwent area.

16-year-old Quan Nguyen was reported as missing on Wednesday, August 5, and was last seen wearing a denim jacket with grey sleeves and a grey hood, and a baseball cap

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We're appealing for information to locate 16-year-old Quan Nguyen who has been reported as missing.

"He was reported as missing today from the force area and concern is growing for his welfare.

"He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with grey sleeves and a grey hood along with a baseball cap.

"If anyone has information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting 2000281220 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter."