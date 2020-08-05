The people of Islwyn have been magnificent in their discipline of following the lockdown regulations and observing social distancing protocols. In Wales we have been successful at suppressing the transmission of Covid-19 but we know the virus is still with us.

The Welsh Labour Government led by the Welsh Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford have correctly sort to ease lockdown regulations in Wales cautiously. We only have to look to England and areas such as Leicester and the Greater Manchester area to observe how localised lockdowns have had to be implemented as the transmission rate for the virus has risen dangerously again.

Public Health Wales confirmed in its daily update on Monday, August 3, that there were zero new deaths following a positive laboratory test for Covid-19.

It means the overall number of deaths with lab-confirmed Covid-19 since the outbreak began remains at 1,565.

There were no new deaths reported by Public Health Wales on 13 occasions in July (July 6, 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28).

This has allowed the Welsh Labour Government to allow the hospitality sector to open indoors once again. Thus, the week beginning August 3 pubs and restaurants are lawfully able to serve customers indoors again.

The “eat out to help out” scheme is one I warmly welcome. I hope that many Islwyn business will benefit from customers seeking the opportunity to get 50 per cent off food and soft drinks, up to a maximum of discount of £10 each on Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays in the month of August.

In Wales the total number of Covid-19 cases, at the time of writing is 17,339 with 1,565 deaths. The death of every individual to this vicious virus is a tragedy. In Wales we have done well to limited the spread but we are not complacent.

As we see the re-emergence of the virus throughout states in the USA and as the city of Melbourne in Australia locks down again we know the challenge ahead will be difficult.

In Wales we have a Labour First Minister who leads by example. I was particularly struck by Mark Drakeford’s candid admission that he has been leading Wales’ response while living in the hut at the bottom of his garden as his wife and mother-in-law are part of the shielding group of people. A true leader.