THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences such as assaulting emergency workers, drug dealing and knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Karwan Kareem

Cannabis “gardener” Karwan Kareem was caught tending to more than 300 plants worth a quarter of a million pounds at two factories on the same Newport street.

He was living in “basic conditions” on Corporation Road and being paid £300 to cultivate the crops.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how it is likely the 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport, will be deported by the Home Office after being released from prison.

Kareem was jailed for 16 months.

Daniel Morgan

Thug Daniel Morgan, 30, from Croespenmaen, was jailed for six months for attacking two police officers while he was drunk.

Newport magistrates heard how one of his victims had her glasses broken during the assaults in Newbridge last month.

Outside the court, Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “We will not tolerate any assault on an officer, member of staff or other emergency service worker who is carrying out their public duty.”

Raymond Miles

A convicted armed robber jailed for trying to raid a post office whilst wearing a Scream mask is back behind bars for carrying a knife in public.

Raymond Myles was locked up for three-and-a-half-years in 2017 for the terrifying attempted stick-up at Newport’s Cardiff Road post office.

The 57-year-old was sent back to prison for six months by the city’s magistrates for having a blade or sharply pointed article on July 16.

Nathan Grant

Heroin and amphetamine dealer Nathan Grant, who hid drugs in his freezer, was jailed for three years.

The 35-year-old made a dozen trips to Newport from his Caerphilly home over a short period of time to pick up his supplies.

The defendant was caught in transit after police stopped a silver Citroen Saxo on the A468 in Machen on June 4, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Denney Roberts

A convicted heroin trafficker ate the evidence against him – a bag of drugs – when it was placed in front of him by detectives in an interview room.

Denney Roberts, 40, had been arrested and taken to Newport Central police station for breaching his licence conditions after recently being released from prison.

And when officers found drugs on him in his cell, he decided to swallow them when the evidence was later presented before him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he “foolishly” devoured the unknown substances because he feared going back to prison – but he was heading back there anyway.

Roberts, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 12 months.

Rhydian Malcolm Grant

An armed man has been sent to prison for carrying around a homemade truncheon in Newport.

Rhydian Malcolm Grant, 44, was locked up for six months by the city’s magistrates after he admitted the possession of an offensive weapon.

The defendant of Halstead Street, Newport, committed the offence in Usk Way on April 27 while on licence.