A MAN armed with an axe and lock knife was locked up just days after being handed a suspended prison sentence for spitting at police.
Kai Deighton, 29, from Brynmawr, was given a last chance by magistrates last month after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker in Ystrad Mynach.
He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
The defendant also admitted causing criminal damage to the front entrance doors of Iceland Stores in Ebbw Vale and to doors at the town’s police station.
As well as the suspended prison sentence, Deighton was ordered to complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement to help him overcome his addiction.
But on July 28, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard, the defendant was in a “semi or comatose state” in Tredegar.
He was armed with the weapons and carrying a bag of cannabis and arrested by police in Beaufort Road.
Deighton, of Brecnock Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of having a bladed article in public.
He also admitted possession of a class B drug and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
Deighton was jailed for 28 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.