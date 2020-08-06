PLANS have been submitted to convert a former Natwest bank in Pontypool into five flats.

The Grade II listed building on Osborne Road was owned by Natwest for more than a century, until it closed, and the building was put up for sale in 2017.

Now plans have been submitted for outside renovations and to convert the first and second floor into flats.

The ground floor is currently occupied by a furniture business, but the first and second floors have remained vacant.

A design and access statement on the application says that there “is no demand” for commercial business units on first and second floors in Pontypool

The statement says: “Bringing the upper floors back into use will add vibrancy to the town centre, which will create a further significant positive impact of the Pontypool Town Centre Conservation Area.”

The upper floors are described as “semi-derelict” and would require significant renovation.

It is proposed that all five flats will have one bedroom, a bathroom and a combined kitchen and living room.

Two flats would be on the first floor, while three would occupy the second floor.

Due to the nature of the building, no lifts would be provided as part of the renovations.

As the site is in the centre of Pontypool, there is no on-street parking provision, however the building is opposite a large unrestricted multi-storey car park and is 100 metres away from a bus stop.

The application will be considered by Torfaen County Borough Council in the coming months.