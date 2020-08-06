GWENT Police are encouraging the public to download the free 'what3words' app that can help them to find you in an emergency.

This week they will be taking part in #KnowExactlyWhere week with emergency services, councils and organisations around the UK to raise awareness about the what3words app and how it can be used to save precious time, resources and lives in an emergency.

The app has divided the world into grids of 3m x 3m squares, giving each square a unique combination of three words, creating a what3words address.

///tortoises.swarm.announce, for example, will take you to a precise location on Ben Nevis where, in February 2020, a group of hikers were rescued.

It is free to download for both iOS and Android and works entirely offline - making it ideal for use in areas of the UK with an unreliable data connection. It can also be used via the online map at what3words.com.

The technology is available in more than 40 languages, including Welsh, and can be used anywhere in the world.

‘Where’s the emergency’? is one of the first questions you are asked when calling 999, but saying exactly where you are can be challenging. Services often cannot detect where you are automatically and locations can be difficult to explain over the phone.

Landmark-based descriptions are prone to errors and GPS coordinates are long and difficult to communicate. At best, this is a frustrating drain on resources. At worst, it can mean the difference between life and death.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “A 999 call could be one of the worst times of your life. Having to provide additional directions when you’re under immense stress and the clock is ticking is something that we want everyone to avoid.

“You never know when an emergency might happen, but with what3words, you’ll always be able to say exactly where help is needed - quickly and easily.

“We’re extremely proud and humbled to see what3words being used successfully in control rooms up and down the country, and every what3words rescue that we hear about touches our team personally”.

For more information visit www.knowexactlywhere.com