A FILM about the remarkable life of flamboyant Welsh wrestler Adrian Street has been released internationally.

Born in Brynmawr, Mr Street became an icon in the world of professional wrestling between the 1960s and 1980s, with his provocative and outrageous costumes and behaviour in the ring.

Now 79 and living in Cwmbran, Mr Street's life and career is the subject of new feature-length documentary You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful: The Adrian Street Story, which is released today (Tuesday) on Amazon Prime Video and several other on-demand streaming services around the world.

"Adrian was more than a wrestler, he was a trailblazer who paved the way in a conservative 1960s and 1970s Britain," the documentary's creator, Joann Randles, said. "With his flamboyant persona, vibrant costumes, art and music, Adrian was a chameleon who went above and beyond what was deemed appropriate at the time, by pushing boundaries in a way that no other artist in the entertainment business had done before."

The documentary follows Mr Street's early life, growing up in a mining family in Brynmawr, and his desire to achieve a better lifestyle.

That yearning led to him running away from home and pursuing a professional wrestling career – a path which led him to international stardom.

From left: Adrian Street, Joann Randles, and Linda Street at the premiere of Ms Randles' documentary in Brynmawr. Picture: Joann Randles

Filmmaker Ms Randles said Mr Street's journey was "powerful and uplifting" and "an important part of British cultural history that almost seems to be lost".

You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful features interviews with Mr Street and his manager (and real-life wife) Linda, who went by the ring name Miss Linda; as well as their friends, family, colleagues, and fans – as well as other professional wrestlers.

WWE veteran Mick Foley – who became a wrestling superstar in what was then the WWF as characters Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack – was one of the professionals who took part in the documentary.

“He is one of those legendary figures in our business who could hurt you really bad, really quickly, and that's fascinating," he said of Mr Street.

Joann Randles interviews Adrian Street for her documentary. Picture: Joann Randles

Ms Randles' film premiered at the Market Hall Cinema in Mr Street's hometown, Brynmawr, last May; and after a deal was signed with with a US-based distributor, is now available for home viewing.

You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful is available now on streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Kaleidescape, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Comcast, Cox, and Spectrum; and will be available on iTunes at a later date.