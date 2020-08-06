A CORONER has returned a conclusion of suicide at an inquest into the death of Risca man Gareth Alun Mayne.

Mr Mayne, 53, died in Risca Park on August 19 last year, despite attempts by the emergency services to save him, the inquest at Newport was told on Wednesday.

Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, agreed Mr Mayne – a gardener – had intended to take his own life.

She extended her condolences to Mr Mayne's family.