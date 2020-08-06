A CORONER has returned a conclusion of suicide at an inquest into the death of Risca man Gareth Alun Mayne.
Mr Mayne, 53, died in Risca Park on August 19 last year, despite attempts by the emergency services to save him, the inquest at Newport was told on Wednesday.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drink and drug drivers banned
- Is this the right prescription for the NHS in Wales this winter?
- Caldicot woman in Beirut tells of devastating explosion
Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, agreed Mr Mayne – a gardener – had intended to take his own life.
She extended her condolences to Mr Mayne's family.