PHARMACY chain Boots have opened the booking system for winter flu vaccinations early due to high demand.

The company say that so far, more than 80,000 people have registered with their winter flu jab service - which also aims to help relieve pressure on the NHS.

According to new research comission by Boots UK, more people than ever considering a flu jab this winter, with almost a third (32 per cent) doing so because they are more aware of the need to protect themselves against flu as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The research also round 30 per cent of people surveyed in the UK are more conscious about catching flu this winter than in previous years, and 50 per cent of people surveyed nationwide haven't previously had a flu vaccination.

What have Boots said?

Anne Higgins, director of Pharmacy at Boots UK said: "As Covid-19 continues to be present in the UK, it is more important than ever for people to consider getting their flu vaccination.

"Although the flu vaccination does not prevent Covid-19, both of these viruses have an impact on the respiratory system so if you can prevent flu, it can be a huge benefit to your overall health including your immune system.

"We also know that winter is a particularly busy time for GPs and hospitals so getting vaccinated early to protect against flu could help reduce the risk of the NHS becoming overwhelmed with both cases of flu and COVID-19."

Boots found that almost a quarter (24 per cent) of people studied were unaware they can get a free NHS flu vaccination from their local pharmacy if they are part of a group deemed 'at-risk' by the NHS, saving the need to book an appointment with their GP.

What safety measures will be in place?

In a bid to continue putting safety first, Boots has increased in-store measures to ensure all customers feel at ease when going for a vaccination.

For example, customers will be asked to read key information online and where possible attend their appointment on their own to avoid any crowding in the pharmacy area.

Customers will also be asked to adhere to social distancing measures in waiting areas, sanitise their hands and continue to wear a face-covering throughout their appointment.

It is also advised that customers bring their own pen to complete any essential paperwork and they will be asked not to speak to the pharmacist during the actual vaccination to minimise the risk of droplet spreading.

If the consultation room is small, the pharmacist may ask to keep the door open during the appointment.

What pharmacy services are available in Boots stores?

The following can be accessed in store or online at Boots.com:

Pneumonia Vaccination Service

Chickenpox Vaccination Service

HPV Vaccination Service

Meningitis B Vaccination Service

Travel Vaccination Service

Cystitis Test & Treat Service

Mole Scanning Service

Skin Scanning Service

Stop Smoking Online Clinic

Acne Online Clinic

Hair Loss Online Clinic

Diabetes Online Risk Assessment

Erectile Dysfunction Online Clinic

Period Delay Online Clinic

Premature Ejaculation Online Clinic

How can I book an appointment?

Boots say that customers will be able to book their appointments online and in store within the next few days with appointments available from mid-September.

To book an appointment for the Winter Flu Jab Service at Boots, visit: https://www.boots.com/online/pharmacy-services/winter-flu-jab-services.