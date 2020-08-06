TEMPERATURES across the UK are set to soar once again this weekend - with parts of the country reaching 34C (and hotter than the Caribbean).

Here's the latest forecast from the Met Office.

This Friday (August 7) is set to be the hottest day, but Saturday (August 8) and Sunday (August 9) will also remain warm, with bright, clear skies for many.

MORE NEWS:

What will the weather be like on Friday?

The Met Office said: “After an unsettled start to the week in places, it will turn drier and much warmer across many parts of the UK later this week, with hot conditions developing across southern areas.”

Friday, August 7, will see bright sunshine throughout the day for many parts of the UK, with temperatures reaching as high as 34C in London.

Yorkshire will see bright sunshine and highs of 28C on Friday, with the East of England also set to see bright skies and a peak temperature of 32C.

The North West will see sunshine throughout the day in many areas on Friday, with highs of 24C.

Elsewhere, the North East will see sunshine and a peak temperature of 26C.

What’s the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday?

On Saturday (August 8) and Sunday (August 9) London and the South East will continue to see sunshine and warm temperatures.

Saturday will see bright skies and a peak temperature of 31C, whereas Sunday will see sunny intervals and a slightly cooler temperature of 27C.

The East of England will see bright sunshine and temperatures of 26C on Saturday, with Sunday being cloudier and cooler, with a peak temperature of 22C.

Yorkshire is forecast to continue to see bright sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend in most parts, with temperatures of 23C on Saturday and 21C on Sunday.

The North West will see sunny skies continue, with a peak of 20C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

In the North East, Saturday will continue to see bright sunshine, but it will be slightly cooler at 19C. Sunday will see sunny intervals and daytime temperatures of 16C.