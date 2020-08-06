A MAN who offered to supply cannabis has been handed a 12-month community order.

Shane Hanratty, 36, of King Street, Pontypool, must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the making of an offer to supply the class B drug in November 2018.

Hanratty was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.