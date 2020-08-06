A MAN shone a laser beam in the eyes of a police helicopter pilot as his aircraft was taking part in a search mission.
Matthew Davies, 33, of Caerphilly, dazzled Robert Humphries as he hovered over the town at around 2.55am on March 17.
The pilot had flown the National Police Air Service helicopter from his base in Almondsbury, near Bristol.
The aircraft was less than a mile from Davies’ home when he struck.
The defendant, of Dol yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, pleaded guilty to shining or directing a laser beam towards a police helicopter which dazzled or distracted the pilot.
It is a relatively new offence under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.
Emma Harris, defending, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The prosecution was represented by David Pinnell.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Davies: “This isn’t an everyday type of offence. All sentencing options, including immediate custody, are open.”
Sentence was adjourned to Cardiff Crown Court on August 28.
