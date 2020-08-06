SUPERMARKET chain Aldi is preparing to submit plans for a new store in the Mon Bank area of Newport.
The discount food retailer said its current stores in the city – in Spytty and Barrack Hill – are "overtrading", and a new store in Mon Bank would "represent a significant improvement on journey times for residents" in western Newport.
The proposed site is a "long-term vacant brownfield site" off Abberley Hall Road, in an "elevated position above the railway line" with "good visibility from Cardiff Road", draft planning documents show.
The supermarket chain said the new supermarket would, if built, bring "considerable economic benefits to the area" and create up to 40 new jobs.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport's Flying Tiger store in Friars Walk to close at the end of August
- New business district between Newport and Cardiff 'will create 6,000 jobs'
- Costa Coffee: How to get a cup of coffee from 32p this month
The full draft plans for the proposed Mon Bank site are viewable online at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/monbank where residents can also have their say on the plans.
A new Aldi would continue the recent trend of discount food retailers opening in that area of Newport. Lidl are currently building a new supermarket on the site of the old Argus offices, at the corner of Cardiff Road and Bideford Road; and last year a Heron Foods grocery store opened in Maesglas.
There is also a Tesco Extra in the nearby Harlech Retail Park.
Aldi said it envisaged a "modestly sized, neighbourhood food store" in Mon Bank, including car parking spaces for 115 vehicles, two free charging points for electric vehicles, and road improvements in Abberley Hall Road and possibly Monmouth Castle Drive.