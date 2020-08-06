A “LONG overdue” plan for a new childcare building at a Caerphilly primary school has been recommended for approval by county borough council planners.

The proposed childcare building on the playing fields at Twyn Primary School in Caerphilly would cater for 48 children at full capacity. The childcare would be for children aged two and three.

A report says: “The three-year-olds will already be attending nursery and will come to childcare with the lunch time being changeover and will attend nursery and childcare half day each.”

Parents have written to the council in support of the application.

One letter said: “This is long overdue and in desperate need for many parents who have had to make less than ideal alternative arrangements due to the lack of adequate spaces current.”

Another said that the current demand for places exceeds the supply.

It said: “I believe this provision will be a great benefit to working parents as well as those seeking to return work already undertaken by the Twyn.”

One objection was received over the loss of woodland because the scheme would require several trees to be felled and the loss of an area of vegetation.

However, planners said that some area of woodland would be retained and the impact on natural heritage is acceptable.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 12).