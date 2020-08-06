THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths or cases reported in Gwent today.

Three more deaths have been reported across Wales however, along with 15 new cases.

It is more than five weeks since a death from coronavirus has been recorded across Gwent, with the total remaining at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure at almost 500.

The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The number of cases confirmed in Gwent now stands at 2,749, though again, the true number is likely to be much higher.

Wales-wide, there have now been 1,571 deaths due to coronavirus, based on PHW figures, and 17,389 confirmed cases, though the true figures will be higher.

Newport has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 571.5, which is also the ninth highest in Wales.

Wrexham (989.3) has the highest rate in Wales, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (959.8).

Torfaen (385.3 cases per 100,000 population) has the lowest rate of cases in Gwent.

The three new coronavirus deaths confirmed today were all in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales.

The 15 new cases are as follows:

Wrexham - three