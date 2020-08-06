A LANE has been closed on the westbound M4 approaching Newport.
Traffic is building between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra.
The lane closure is in effect as "emergency repairs" are conducted, Traffic Wales said.
#M4 Westbound between J23a Magor and J24 Coldra - Lane 1 closed for emergency repairs. pic.twitter.com/vCQNxd4iHB— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) August 6, 2020