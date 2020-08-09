DISNEY'S next big blockbuster Mulan was set to hit film screens across the country and around the world this year - but due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now appear elsewhere instead.

It's now been announced the film - which was originally scheduled to be released in March - won't be coming to cinemas at all in many parts of the world, and will instead debut on the Disney+ subscription service.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect blockbuster cinema releases around the world, it's yet another high-profile film that has been forced to forego a 'traditional' big screen release.

Will Mulan come to Disney+ in the UK?

It has not been confirmed whether Mulan will only come to Disney+ in the UK at the time of writing, and Disney still plans to release the film theatrically in countries where cinemas have reopened.

But the UK Cinema Association understands that will be the case, and The Hollywood Reporter also reports Disney apologised to British cinemas in a letter in which it said the decision was "not taken lightly."

Phil Clapp, chief executive of the UK Cinema Association, said: "With cinemas across the UK now continuing to re-open and welcome back their customers, the decision by Walt Disney Studios... to put Mulan on their Disney+ service and not into cinemas will be seen by many as hugely disappointing.

"Rather than playing a great new family film in the best place possible to see it, the cinema theatre, audiences are instead being encouraged to stay home and pay a premium price to watch it."

How much will it cost?

Mulan coming to Disney+ might sound like a bargain deal for fans.

The subscription service currently costs just £5.99; Mulan is sure to be a worthy addition to Disney's archive of classic films.

But here's the catch - Mulan won't be included in that subscription price, and viewers will instead have to fork out a premium fee to watch it.

In the US, that price has been confirmed as $29.99.

That equates to around £23 in the UK, though Disney chief executive Bob Chapek has said the cost will vary in other countries.

Chapek called the move "a one-off", and said the pandemic had forced Disney to explore other revenue streams.

What is Mulan about?

A retelling of the original animation, Mulan will largely follow the same story.

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders,” says Disney’s official synopsis, “Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

“Masquerading as a man, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

“It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.”

When can I see it on Disney+?

When Mulan comes to Disney+ in the UK, it will be available to stream from September 4.