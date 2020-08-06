This week the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a surprise visit to Barry.
So, we've been into our archives to bring you pictures of when other senior Royals visited the Newport area.
Princess Anne shaking Mrs Parry's hand. Also present are former Mayor of Newport Veronica Brydon, chairman of the Welsh Council of the Missions to Seamen Raymond Cory, Archbishop of Wales and president the Most Rev George Noakes, Viviene Cory and treasurer Captain John Parry in May 1988.
Princess Diana on a visit to Newport in November 1984.
The Queen visited Newport in 2002 to celebrate it becoming a city.
Prince Edward in a visit to Kaleidoscope in 2006, in Newport, talking with one of the service users.
Prince Charles shares a joke during his visit and official opening of CAF train factory in Newport in 2019. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk.
The Queen visiting the Du Pont factory in 1963. Picture: Pontypool Museum, which was given the image by Du Pont.
