A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to two serious assault allegations.
Leigh Thomas, 29, of Church Close, New Inn, Pontypool, is accused of attacking Liam Nash last summer.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding on July 21, 2019.
Thomas was represented by David Pinnell and the prosecution by Ieuan Bennett.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a trial start date of December 8.
It is expected to last between two and three days.
Thomas was granted conditional bail.
