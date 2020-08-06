BOSSES of Flying Tiger, which is closing its Newport store at the end of the month, have said it's too early to tell how many jobs are at risk because of the closure.
On Wednesday, the Danish retailer announced its Friars Walk store will close on August 29.
The company said the closure was planned before the coronavirus lockdown, as the store had become "unprofitable."
It is not yet known how many jobs will be affected by the closure.
“It’s still too early for us to comment on the number of jobs which may be at risk,” said Michael Burke, managing director of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, UK & Ireland.
The retailer, which sells its own brand of Scandinavian design homeware goods, DIY and hobby supplies, quirky and unique items, and spices, announced it would close its only other store in Gwent - in Cwmbran - almost exactly a year ago.
"We continue to look for new opportunities and great locations in Wales, and hope to see our Newport customers in our other Welsh stores,” said Mr Burke.
The nearest Flying Tiger stores for Gwent shoppers will be in Cardiff, Bristol or Hereford.