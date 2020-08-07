PEOPLE in Wales may be able to meet up with people outside of their extended household indoors from August 15.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the Welsh Government looking into whether changes can be made to the lockdown regulations to allow people to meet indoors with more of their friends and families.

This would be the final step of the three week cycle following last week's review of lockdown measures.

The first of these steps will see swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres re-open from Monday.

Children’s indoor play areas will also be able to open their doors again as part of the latest changes to the coronavirus regulations in Wales. However, areas such as ball pits, which cannot be easily cleaned, should remain closed.

“We continue to take a step-by-step approach to easing the lockdown, closely monitoring the impact of each change we make," said Mr Drakeford. "As more parts of our society and economy re-open, it is vital we all keep in mind our personal responsibility to do the right thing and make sure we continue to protect ourselves and others from the virus.

“This means keeping a two metre distance from others, washing our hands often and wearing a facemask on public transport. These are simple steps to take that benefit us all. The rules we have in place are not optional, they are there to protect us all. They are essential if Wales is to avoid another lockdown.

“As more and more premises are allowed to open, specific rules that apply to those premises, and to all workplaces, are particularly important because they are designed to keep us safe.

"For the small minority of individuals and businesses who are not complying with the law, I want to make it clear that we will take action and we won’t hesitate to close individual premises if that is necessary.

"Local authorities are being enhanced powers to intervene, and to respond more effectively to complaints including those reported to the Wales TUC and its affiliated unions.

“As we have seen in many places around the world, this pandemic is far from over and we must remain vigilant. There is a significant risk cases in Wales could rise again and we will have to take further action if this were to happen. Only by us all continuing to do our part can we keep Wales safe.”

Mr Drakeford has already said the next review of lockdown measures will prioritise children returning safely to schools for the beginning of the new academic year.

"We will need to prioritise any headroom we may have at that point to ensure that this vitally important moment for our children and young people can be accomplished safely and successfully," he said. "There may be little scope to go beyond that in the next review."