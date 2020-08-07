A DEALER who made more than £50,000 trafficking cocaine and heroin on the streets of Newport has been ordered to pay back his remaining profits.

Kenode Germain, 36, was jailed for six years in March after he was caught with the drugs in a £20,000 Audi Q3 car on Corporation Road.

Cardiff Crown Court heard then how he had racked up his third conviction for trafficking.

He was back in the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Judge Richard Twomlow was told Germain had benefited by £50,926.69 from drug dealing and had £5,090 left in realisable assets.

The defendant, formerly of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to repay the money within three months or face an extra three months in jail in default.

Germain was sentenced in March after he pleaded guilty to possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply on January 10.

He also admitted handling stolen goods in the form of the Audi Q3 which had been stolen in a burglary and had false plates.

The car had the same registration number as another model whose owner kept receiving parking tickets and London congestion charge fines.

David Pugh, prosecuting, said Germain had cocaine which had a purity of 78 per cent and crack cocaine at 67 per cent.

The court heard the defendant had seven previous convictions for 16 offences.

In 2007, he was jailed for four years for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Germain was sent to prison for 44 months at Cardiff Crown Court in 2017 for supplying heroin.

His latest offending was committed while he was on licence.

Gareth Williams, representing Germain, said his client’s best mitigation were his early guilty pleas.

He told the court that the father-of-five had struggled to find work after coming out of jail and had succumbed to temptation of pursuing “old habits”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Germain: “Not long after you were released from your last sentence, you were at it again.

“You played for high stakes Mr Germain and, as you know, you’ve lost.”