A CONVICTED drug dealer was warned he is facing prison time after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine.
Gareth Hall, 22, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply on April 13, 2019.
He entered a guilty plea at a hearing before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
Hall’s barrister Ruth Smith asked for sentence to be adjourned so that the Probation Service could prepare a report on her client.
The judge agreed and the case was adjourned until August 28 with the defendant being granted conditional bail.
The court heard Hall has previous drug trafficking convictions recorded against him.
Harry Baker represented the prosecution.
Judge Jenkins told Hall that “all sentencing options are open” later this month.