A NEWPORT Senedd Member is behind a new thank-you card scheme looking to raise awareness of people who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, is urging residents to nominate people who deserve a thank you for all they have done for the community during the crisis.

Ms Bryant said: "The people of Newport have been amazing throughout the pandemic and I have heard so many stories of how communities have come together to work selflessly for others.

"What they are doing is not always headline grabbing, but over the last few months, it has often been the the little things that have made the biggest difference.

"I want to thank as many people as possible, whether it has been volunteering their time by delivering food and medicine, making PPE or working tirelessly as a critical worker.

"If you know someone who deserves a bit of recognition and a thank you in Newport West, please email me their name, details and what they've done so I can send them a card in the post."

The cards have been designed them from Ms Bryant's office and have been printed through Newport printer Minuteman Press.

There is no cost at all to either the nominator or the nominee.

To make a nomination, email Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call 01633 376627.