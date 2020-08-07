NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden has called on the UK Government to provide support to the new Western Gateway project.
The project encourages cross-border economic partnerships between South Wales and the west of England.
Speaking in Parliament earlier this week, Ms Morden – the newly elected chair of the Western Gateway All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) – said: “The Western Gateway project has the potential to mean up to £56 billion for the UK economy, benefitting businesses from Swansea to Swindon.
“Will ministers commit to working with the new all-party parliamentary group on the Western Gateway, the Welsh Government and local authorities to realise its potential?”
In response, secretary of state Robert Jenrick said: “I am delighted to hear that the honourable lady is now chairing the APPG. We were pleased to launch the Western Gateway initiative at the end of last year.
“I think it has huge potential to drive economic growth in that part of the country, to represent the south-west and South Wales on the international stage, and to attract international investment to her constituency and those of her neighbours”.
Jessica Morden said: “The Western Gateway or Porth Y Gorllewin project has great potential for the UK economy and businesses in the area of 4.4 million people it covers, which includes Newport and South East Wales.”